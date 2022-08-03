Japan based Kashmiris to observe Aug. 05 as Black Day

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 03 (APP) ::Japan based Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community is all set to observe August 05 and 15 as black days in protest against India's sinister action which abrogated special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed status of Jammu Kashmir State on August 05, 2019.

"Tokyo based Kashmir Solidarity Forum will host anti-India protests on August 5 to mark the 3rd anniversary of August 05, 2019. There is resentment and indignation against India trying to alter the historical and geographical status of the disputed Himalayan State, says a press release released here on Wednesday.

Japan based Kashmir Solidarity Forum Chairman Shahid Majeed Sheikh Advocate said that protest rallies would be organized around the world including Japan. He said that August 5 was the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir State.

Describing India as an international terrorist country he said: "Indian occupying forces have turned the entire Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir into the world's largest prison.

India scrapped the special status of Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and 35A. The Kashmiri people reject these changes and are determined to continue the freedom struggle," he declared adding that non-Kashmiri extremist Hindus from India were being settled in Kashmir which was a matter of grave concern.

He said that the population ratio was being changed, the property of Kashmiris was being occupied. He called upon the government of Pakistan, international human rights organizations, international organizations and the United Nations to take notice of India atrocities.

He urged the entire world to help resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully in order to establish peace in the region.