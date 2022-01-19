Japan-based Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora community to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day: KSF Tokyo

Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates, based in Japan will observe the Indian Republic Day, falling on January 26 as black day to draw attention of the world towards the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian forces

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) : Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates, based in Japan will observe the Indian Republic Day, falling on January 26 as black day to draw attention of the world towards the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian forces.

Kashmiris observe the Indian Republic day as black day every year to mark strong indignation and protest against the continual Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir state since long besides to protest and apprise the world of the continued brutalities and custodial killing of the innocent Kashmiris and the unabated massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in IIOJK.

Tokyo-based Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan's Chairman Shahid Majeed Advocate announced that this year, too, the Jammu & Kashmir people Diaspora community settled in Japan will observe the Indian republic day as black day at the time when the hardliner PM Moli-led Indian government, by violating all international norms and commitments on the global issue of Jammu Kashmir, scrapped special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed status of the Jammu Kashmir revoking article 370 and article 35-A of her (India) constitution through August 5, 2019 nefarious act at the gun point through fresh deployment of at least a million of its military and para military troops in IIOJK.

Shahid Majeed Sheikh further stated that apart from the observance of the Indian republic day as black day, it is also aimed at to apprise the world community of the continued hostile attitude of India denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self determination and deviating all international norms escaping from the peaceful solution of the much delayed Kashmir issue.

In Tokyo, the major protest rally and demonstration by the Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora community against continued illegal and unlawful Indian occupation of a major part of Jammu and Kashmir, will be the hall mark of the black day in all ten districts of the liberated territory, the Kashmiri community elder added.