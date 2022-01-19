UrduPoint.com

Japan-based Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora Community To Observe Indian Republic Day As Black Day: KSF Tokyo

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Japan-based Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora community to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day: KSF Tokyo

Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates, based in Japan will observe the Indian Republic Day, falling on January 26 as black day to draw attention of the world towards the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian forces

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) : Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates, based in Japan will observe the Indian Republic Day, falling on January 26 as black day to draw attention of the world towards the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian forces.

Kashmiris observe the Indian Republic day as black day every year to mark strong indignation and protest against the continual Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir state since long besides to protest and apprise the world of the continued brutalities and custodial killing of the innocent Kashmiris and the unabated massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in IIOJK.

Tokyo-based Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan's Chairman Shahid Majeed Advocate announced that this year, too, the Jammu & Kashmir people Diaspora community settled in Japan will observe the Indian republic day as black day at the time when the hardliner PM Moli-led Indian government, by violating all international norms and commitments on the global issue of Jammu Kashmir, scrapped special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed status of the Jammu Kashmir revoking article 370 and article 35-A of her (India) constitution through August 5, 2019 nefarious act at the gun point through fresh deployment of at least a million of its military and para military troops in IIOJK.

Shahid Majeed Sheikh further stated that apart from the observance of the Indian republic day as black day, it is also aimed at to apprise the world community of the continued hostile attitude of India denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self determination and deviating all international norms escaping from the peaceful solution of the much delayed Kashmir issue.

In Tokyo, the major protest rally and demonstration by the Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora community against continued illegal and unlawful Indian occupation of a major part of Jammu and Kashmir, will be the hall mark of the black day in all ten districts of the liberated territory, the Kashmiri community elder added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest World Jammu Tokyo Japan January August 2019 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

P&G profits up on strong consumer demand, higher p ..

P&G profits up on strong consumer demand, higher pricing

2 minutes ago
 23 vehicles challaned over COVID-19 SOPs violation ..

23 vehicles challaned over COVID-19 SOPs violation

2 minutes ago
 Rs 92,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 92,000 fine imposed on profiteers

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs AGP to submit written submis ..

Supreme Court directs AGP to submit written submissions regarding ghee/cooking o ..

2 minutes ago
 TDAP to organize mega trade event in Expo Center H ..

TDAP to organize mega trade event in Expo Center Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Unknown motorcyclist wounded three people by firin ..

Unknown motorcyclist wounded three people by firing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.