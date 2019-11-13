Japan congratulates and welcomes the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Government of Japan expressed its congratulations on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and welcomed the fact that it would enable Sikh pilgrims in India to visit easily and safely Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Government of Japan expressed its congratulations on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and welcomed the fact that it would enable Sikh pilgrims in India to visit easily and safely Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

In a statement issued by the Japan embassy, Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Ohtaka Masato while paying respect to the efforts made by both India and Pakistan that led to the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor said that this event would promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.