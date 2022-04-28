Japan congratulates people of Pakistan, Japan for successful of 70 years of bilateral relations

(@iemziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister of Japan KISHIDA Fumio has congratulated the people of both Japan and Pakistan for successful completion of 70 years of their bilateral relations.

In the message on the occasion of the anniversary of official establishment of Pak, Japan diplomatic relations on April 28, the Japanese Prime Minister conveyed his congratulatory remarks to celebrate the 70 years of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Japan established diplomatic relations with Pakistan on 28th April, 1952, the very day when the San Francisco Peace Treaty went into effect and Japan regained its independence, said a news release issued by the Japan Embassy here Thursday.

"I am very pleased to celebrate this milestone with all of you. Japan and Pakistan have nurtured friendly relations over the years, extending support to each other when in need, said Prime Minister Kishida.

He mentioned that in the postwar period, cotton exported from Pakistan to Japan backed its textile industry and greatly encouraged Japan's postwar reconstruction. In turn, Japan has continuously provided Pakistan with assistance mainly in its areas of expertise, such as water, healthcare, education and disaster management.

"Both Japan and Pakistan are disaster-prone countries, and we have supported each other through the years. When Pakistan was struck by a massive earthquake in 2005 and by severe floods in 2010, Japan dispatched its disaster relief team and provided Yen loans and grant aid. When the Great East Japan Earthquake occurred in 2011, Pakistan not only delivered relief goods, such as milk and biscuits, but Pakistani people residing in Japan traveled to the affected areas to serve hot meals to disaster victims" he added.

He also mentioned extending generous support to Japan to facilitate the safe departure from Afghanistan of Japanese nationals and Afghan staff working in the Japanese Embassy and the JICA office.

He said Pakistan is located in a strategic place that connects Asia and the middle East. It is, therefore, one of the most important countries not only for the stability of the region but also for international counter-terrorism efforts. In this context, we would like to cooperate with Pakistan to realize a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific".

He expressed his sincere wishes for the prosperity of two countries and the further deepening of the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Pakistan.