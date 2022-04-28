UrduPoint.com

Japan Congratulates People Of Pakistan, Japan For Successful Of 70 Years Of Bilateral Relations

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published April 28, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Japan congratulates people of Pakistan, Japan for successful of 70 years of bilateral relations

Prime Minister of Japan KISHIDA Fumio has congratulated the people of both Japan and Pakistan for successful completion of 70 years of their bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister of Japan KISHIDA Fumio has congratulated the people of both Japan and Pakistan for successful completion of 70 years of their bilateral relations.

In the message on the occasion of the anniversary of official establishment of Pak, Japan diplomatic relations on April 28, the Japanese Prime Minister conveyed his congratulatory remarks to celebrate the 70 years of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Japan established diplomatic relations with Pakistan on 28th April, 1952, the very day when the San Francisco Peace Treaty went into effect and Japan regained its independence, said a news release issued by the Japan Embassy here Thursday.

"I am very pleased to celebrate this milestone with all of you. Japan and Pakistan have nurtured friendly relations over the years, extending support to each other when in need, said Prime Minister Kishida.

He mentioned that in the postwar period, cotton exported from Pakistan to Japan backed its textile industry and greatly encouraged Japan's postwar reconstruction. In turn, Japan has continuously provided Pakistan with assistance mainly in its areas of expertise, such as water, healthcare, education and disaster management.

"Both Japan and Pakistan are disaster-prone countries, and we have supported each other through the years. When Pakistan was struck by a massive earthquake in 2005 and by severe floods in 2010, Japan dispatched its disaster relief team and provided Yen loans and grant aid. When the Great East Japan Earthquake occurred in 2011, Pakistan not only delivered relief goods, such as milk and biscuits, but Pakistani people residing in Japan traveled to the affected areas to serve hot meals to disaster victims" he added.

He also mentioned extending generous support to Japan to facilitate the safe departure from Afghanistan of Japanese nationals and Afghan staff working in the Japanese Embassy and the JICA office.

He said Pakistan is located in a strategic place that connects Asia and the middle East. It is, therefore, one of the most important countries not only for the stability of the region but also for international counter-terrorism efforts. In this context, we would like to cooperate with Pakistan to realize a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific".

He expressed his sincere wishes for the prosperity of two countries and the further deepening of the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Earthquake Prime Minister Education Water San Francisco Independence Japan Middle East April Textile Cotton All From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issue ..

Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issues: DC

13 minutes ago
 DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special ch ..

DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special children

13 minutes ago
 Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive ..

Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive detailed briefing on power se ..

14 minutes ago
 9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected ..

9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected Saudi Operative's Role - Repo ..

14 minutes ago
 Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

16 minutes ago
 PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case relea ..

PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case released on bail

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.