Japan Continues To Support Anti-polio Drive In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan, MATSUDA Kuninori on Tuesday appreciated the drastic decrease in the number of reported wild polio cases in Pakistan as a result of the sincere and united efforts of the government and people of Pakistan.

He also expressed his respect for all the polio workers who were engaged in the door-to-door vaccination amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said a news release.

Japan has been supporting polio eradication in Pakistan since 1996, with the total amount reaching US $ 229 million.

Ambassador MATSUDA added, "I am encouraged by the signs of polio eradication in Pakistan. Japan will continue to support Pakistan's efforts." The third nationwide anti-polio campaign of 2021 is underway. Over 40 million children under five years of age would be vaccinated during the campaign.

In Pakistan, only one case of wild poliovirus has been reported so far this year,while 75 cases were reported in the same period last year.

