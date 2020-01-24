Japan Deputy Minister visited Taxila Museum, archeological sites

Japan Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kanasugi Kenji on Friday visited Taxila Museum and archaeological sites in the vicinity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Japan Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kanasugi Kenji on Friday visited Taxila Museum and archaeological sites in the vicinity.

He admired the rich cultural heritage of its ancient Gandhara civilization in Taxila, Pakistan which is an attraction for the tourists, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The government of Japan recognizes the importance of cultural heritage and attaches great value to its preservation and continues to support Pakistan in this area.

The government of Japan had provided equipment worth millions of rupees for archaeological research, maintaining and upgrading the facilities needed to preserve the cultural heritage in Pakistan.

The Japan Embassy recognizes that this visit shows our continued support for Pakistan's cultural heritage including Taxila museum, archaeological and Buddhism heritage sites.

The Embassy also expects that this support by the government of Japan will contribute to further promote the religious tourism in Pakistan as is envisioned by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.