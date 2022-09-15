Japan donates $7 million in flood aid: Honorary CG

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Honorary Consul General of Japan in Balochistan Syed Nadeem Alam Shah said the Japanese government has donated seven million US Dollars for the rehabilitation of Pakistani flood victims.

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said that due to the torrential downpour and floods, one third of Pakistan's areas is under water and the infrastructure in these areas has been completely destroyed.

"The losses caused by the calamity will exceed 30 billion dollars," he said, adding that we need huge assistance for the rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure and relief of the affected people.

The Honorary Consul General of Japan further said that there is a severe shortage of food and tents in the flood affected areas.

"Various diseases have broken out in the flood-hit areas," he said urging the government and philanthropists to protect the people of the flood affected areas suffering from diseases.

He also underlined the need for provision of clean drinking water, tents, food, mobile clinics, medicines and other medical equipment immediately.