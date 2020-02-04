UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Donates Coronavirus Detection Materials To Pakistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

Japan donates Coronavirus detection materials to Pakistan

The Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) has donated Coronavirus detection materials (Primers and Probes) to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) has donated Coronavirus detection materials (Primers and Probes) to Pakistan.

This was a joint effort made by all the people involved both in Japan and Pakistan, said a press release on Tuesday.

As a result of this joint effort, the first Coronavirus detection materials arrived in Islamabad from Japan on Monday (Feb 3) and were received by the officials of the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori, in his message, has appreciated the dedicated efforts which eventually helped to deliver the materials in a short span of time.

He hoped that the materials donated by Japan would enhance the lab capacity to diagnose the Coronavirus cases swiftly and help Pakistan in its fight against the virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Japan All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Medical camp held at police Lines to mark World Ca ..

1 minute ago

China's rare earth price index down

1 minute ago

DS Railways suspends five staffers on negligence

1 minute ago

Russian Court Upholds Pre-Trial Detention of Suspe ..

1 minute ago

Second Russian Plane Heads to China's Wuhan to Eva ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of Ch Abdul S ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.