Japan donates Coronavirus detection materials to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) has donated Coronavirus detection materials (Primers and Probes) to Pakistan.

This was a joint effort made by all the people involved both in Japan and Pakistan, said a press release on Tuesday.

As a result of this joint effort, the first Coronavirus detection materials arrived in Islamabad from Japan on Monday (Feb 3) and were received by the officials of the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori, in his message, has appreciated the dedicated efforts which eventually helped to deliver the materials in a short span of time.

He hoped that the materials donated by Japan would enhance the lab capacity to diagnose the Coronavirus cases swiftly and help Pakistan in its fight against the virus.