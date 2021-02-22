UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Donates USD 3.7 Miln To Support Refugees, Host Communities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Japan donates USD 3.7 miln to support refugees, host communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Government of Japan Monday announced a contribution of USD 3.7 million to support UNHCR's programmes and activities for Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan.

This three-year project will focus on education, livelihoods assistance and community structures in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, benefitting over 240,000 individuals, said a news release.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda Kuninori, and UNHCR Representative, Noriko Yoshida, signed an agreement.

The Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Saleem Khan was also present.

"Acquiring education and vocational skills is vital for the social inclusion of Afghan refugees. In this project, we will continue to provide financial support, which will greatly contribute to the stability and peace of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Peace and stability are the precondition for achieving voluntary repatriation and sustainable reintegration in Afghanistan," said MATSUDA.

UNHCR Representative, Noriko Yoshida thanked the people and government of Japan for their generosity towards refugees and host communities.

"This funding will go a long way to empowering young refugees and Pakistanis through skills development and education." The representative further said that given the protracted Afghan refugee situation in Pakistan, Japan was supporting sustained investments easing the burden on host communities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees said that Pakistan had been hosting Afghan refugees for over 40 years and called on the international community to step up their support for large refugee-hosting countries.

"Japan has always played its part in supporting humanitarian efforts in Pakistan," commended Khan.

Japan is playing an important role in burden- and responsibility-sharing, as set out in the Global Compact for Refugees adopted at the United Nations General Assembly in December 2018.

The government of Japan is one of UNHCR's largest donors and supporters of many years.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Education Punjab Young Japan United States Dollars December 2018 Government Refugee Agreement UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

14 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed to chair go ..

26 minutes ago

Cabinet Secretary of Kenya visits Wahat Al Karama

26 minutes ago

ADX recognises HCT students’ financial market ac ..

26 minutes ago

3,451 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in pa ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.