Japan Embassy Announces MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship 2025 For Pakistani Teachers
Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Embassy of Japan has unveiled the Teachers Training Scholarship 2025 under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Culture, sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT).
This prestigious program is tailored for Pakistani teachers with at least five years of teaching experience in Primary or secondary schools, whether in the public or private sector. Applicants must be aged 35 or below.
The primary objective of this scholarship is to provide Pakistani educators an opportunity to engage in advanced research on school education in Japan. Participants will learn innovative teaching methodologies and techniques from Japanese education experts, fostering their professional development.
Each year, MEXT offers scholarships to international educators interested in conducting research on school education as teacher training students at designated institutions in Japan. The program spans up to 18 months and, while non-degree in nature, awards a certificate upon successful completion of the course.
The deadline for submitting applications is February 14, 2025. For further details, interested candidates can visit the Embassy of Japan's official website: https://www.pk.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/MEXT_Teachers_Training.html
