Open Menu

Japan Embassy Announces MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship 2025 For Pakistani Teachers

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Japan embassy announces MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship 2025 for Pakistani teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Embassy of Japan has unveiled the Teachers Training Scholarship 2025 under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Culture, sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT).

This prestigious program is tailored for Pakistani teachers with at least five years of teaching experience in Primary or secondary schools, whether in the public or private sector. Applicants must be aged 35 or below.

The primary objective of this scholarship is to provide Pakistani educators an opportunity to engage in advanced research on school education in Japan. Participants will learn innovative teaching methodologies and techniques from Japanese education experts, fostering their professional development.

Each year, MEXT offers scholarships to international educators interested in conducting research on school education as teacher training students at designated institutions in Japan. The program spans up to 18 months and, while non-degree in nature, awards a certificate upon successful completion of the course.

The deadline for submitting applications is February 14, 2025. For further details, interested candidates can visit the Embassy of Japan's official website: https://www.pk.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/MEXT_Teachers_Training.html

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Sports Education Visit Japan February From

Recent Stories

UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting ..

UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources

18 minutes ago
 ‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al ..

‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..

18 minutes ago
 SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in K ..

SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan

1 hour ago
 Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on J ..

Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17

1 hour ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss fut ..

1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation

1 hour ago
 Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances ..

Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024

1 hour ago
Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Edu ..

Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers ..

PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..

2 hours ago
 ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 2 ..

ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ce ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony

3 hours ago
 UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to vict ..

UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia

4 hours ago
 Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 ..

Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan