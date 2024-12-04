Japan embassy celebrates its 70th self-Defense forces Day

The Japan embassy on Wednesday celebrated 70th self-Defense forces Day, attended by the military officials as well as Ministers and parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Japan embassy on Wednesday celebrated 70th self-Defense forces Day, attended by the military officials as well as Ministers and parliamentarians.

Chargé d’ Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, Mr. TAKANO Shuichi and Mrs. TAKANO Asako hosted a reception, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Day. Defense Attaché, Colonel ABE Kazuo represented the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) at the Embassy.

Mr. AKAMATSU Shuichi, Ambassador-designate of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and Mrs. AKAMATSU Yumiko were also present at the occasion.

Air Marshal Muhammad Sarfraz, HI(M), Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Projects), Air Headquarters, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The reception was attended by the military officials as well as Ministers, parliamentarians, senior members of the Government of Pakistan, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

In his remarks, Mr. TAKANO stated, “I am pleased to see the progress in defense exchanges and cooperations between Japan and Pakistan” and “I believe that the deepening of the exchanges and cooperation between the JSDF and Pakistan Armed Forces will lead to strengthening the Japan-Pakistan relations.”

In August this year, the Pakistan Navy PNS YARMOOK together with Japan’s Counter Piracy Enforcement Unit, JS SAMIDARE, conducted a goodwill exercise in the Gulf of Oman that contributed to deterring pirate activities and ensuring the safe navigation of merchant vessels navigating in the Gulf of Oman.

Next year in February, the multilateral joint exercise “AMAN25” will be hosted by the Pakistani Navy. Japan is participating in AMAN25. We regard it as an important exercise, contributing to the realization of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” in cooperation with like-minded navies.

With regard to disaster relief cooperation, Mr. TAKANO mentioned that in the earthquake in 2005 and the floods in 2010 in Pakistan, the JSDF dispatched helicopter units to transport relief supplies and affected people as part of the Japan Disaster Relief Team.

He paid gratitude to the Pakistani people residing in Japan who had extended immense support to the Japanese people during the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 by giving food and distributing relief supplies to the affected people.

In his brief remarks, Mr. AKAMATSU stated that he feels very fortunate to have been appointed as the Ambassador to this wonderful country and expressed his desire of working together to further strengthen the ties between Japan and Pakistan. “Japan and Pakistan share a long-standing friendship, built on mutual respect and cooperation. Together, we can build a future that fosters mutual growth and understanding”, said the Ambassador-designate.

The JSDF Day was originally celebrated when the Japan Defense Agency (upgraded to the Ministry of Defense in 2007) and the JSDF were established on July 1st, 1954, but the date has been changed to November 1st as the JSDF are expected to respond to natural disasters such as frequent typhoons in summer season in Japan.