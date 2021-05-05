Japan Embassy condoles death of former Naval Chief

Mr. Yusuke Shindo, Charged'Affaires , Embassy of Japan in Pakistan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral (Retired) Karamat Rehman Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Mr. Yusuke Shindo, Charged'Affaires , Embassy of Japan in Pakistan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral (Retired) Karamat Rehman Niazi.

In his message of condolences, Mr. Shindo conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family of the ex-Naval chief. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.