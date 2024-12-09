Japan embassy hosts pre-departure orientation for Pakistani youth participating in JENESYS program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Japan embassy on Monday held a pre-departure orientation session for the first batch of six Pakistani youth visiting Japan from December 10 to 17, 2024 under the JENESYS (Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths) program.

This session will help equip the visiting youth with useful information before their departure for Japan. On the invitation of government of Japan, a total of 41 youths have been invited from the SAARC countries to participate in this program which is being held under the theme of ‘Energy’.

JENESYS is a youth exchange program between Japan and the Asia Pacific region launched by the Japanese government which promotes mutual respect and understanding among the peoples of Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. With focus on the theme of ‘Energy’, the invitees from the SAARC countries during their stay in Japan will be provided opportunities to learn and deepen further their understanding of Japan’s economy, society, history, politics, and diplomatic relations, and also experience Japan’s diverse culture through lectures and visits.

Ambassador-designate of Japan to Pakistan, AKAMATSU Shuichi hoped their stay in Japan will be a fruitful experience and advised the visiting group to make best use of this opportunity and learn as much possible about Japan during this short period.

He also mentioned that the home stay in Japan would be a highly valuable opportunity, not only to experience life in Japan but also to offer the Japanese people a unique chance to learn about Pakistan's rich and historic culture and gain a deeper understanding of the country. He wished that the visiting youth can play the role of a bridge for further promoting mutual understanding and friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan.

The government of Japan invites every year several groups of youth from SAARC countries to participate in this short term invitation. The program is expected not only to promote capacity building but also to develop mutual understanding among youths of Japan and that of SAARC countries.