Japan embassy, PNCA organize photographic exhibition

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Japan Foundation and Embassy of Japan in Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) here on Wednesday held an exhibition titled "Photographic Images and Matter to Japanese prints of the 1970s".

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro inaugurated the exhibition, said a news release issued by the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors till February 19.

The event was divided into two sections showcased "The Age of Photographic Images," and "Images of Autonomous Matter,".

The exhibition aimed to give a deeper understanding of contemporary art trends of the 1970s which were triggered by the print medium.

The artworks of 14 eminent Japanese artists were displayed in the exhibition.

Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro, while speaking on the occasion, said that the exhibition provided a good opportunity to the viewers to take a glimpse of the Japanese prints of the 1970s, an era in which new trends emerged in contemporary Japanese art due to a focus on photographic images and matter.

He hoped that the viewer will gain a deeper understanding of contemporary art trends of the 1970s which were triggered by the print medium.

The Japan Foundation continuously conducts the "Traveling Exhibitions Program" to introduce Japanese arts and culture to overseas.