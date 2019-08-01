UrduPoint.com
Japan Envoy Congratulates KP Chief Minister For Holding Elections In Merged Districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday met with the Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda who called on him here at Chief Minister House and congratulated the earlier for conducting a successful elections in the newly merged tribal districts.

While discussing areas of mutual interest, the chief minister stated that after a long period of instability and insecurity, peace has been restored in the province and now the provincial government has embarked on a comprehensive strategy of industrialization of the province to promote trade and commerce.

Kuninori Matsuda appreciated the government's efforts for restoration of peace adding that peace and stability are paramount in attracting investment adding that the investment opportunities in the province will be presented before potential Japanese investors.

Further commenting on areas of mutual interests, the Chief Minister stated that the present government is focused on developing the Mines and Minerals sector in the northern areas of the province and is also planning on provision of cheap electricity to industries which will attract foreign and domestic investors.

The Japanese delegation was also informed about the government's efforts to promote religious tourism in the province. Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash highlighted historic Bhudist sites in the Takth bhai and Swat areas of the province adding that there is tremendous scope for promotion of religious tourism as Pakistan in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in particular has a rich and diverse historical background.

Kuninori Matsuda, while recognizing the diverse historical background of the province, also invited the Chief Minister to Japan to celebrate 70 years of cordial relations between both the countries in the year 2022 alongwith gracing Gandahara Exhibition, with his presence, to be held in Japan.

The CM on this occasion also presented shield to the Ambassador.

The Japanese delegates also included Mr Yasushi Nakagawa and Mr Toshihiko Takatsuka whereas the meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah.

