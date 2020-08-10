UrduPoint.com
Japan Envoy Grieves Over Loss Of People In Chaman Blast

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the bomb blast in Mall Road in Chaman, Balochistan province.

"Any act of terrorism cannot be justified for whatever reason or purpose. My deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of victims and I pray for the early recovery of those injured in the blast" the ambassador said in his condolence message here.

While appreciating the efforts of Pakistani security forces in maintaining peace and stability, he reiterated that Japan was committed to continuing to support the Government of Pakistan and its valiant security forces to combat terrorism.

The Government of Japan has been supporting various projects of counter-terrorism such as the improvement of facilities and equipment of Pakistani law enforcement agencies dealing with counter-terrorism, including projects on improving airports and ports security, providing x-ray inspection equipment and strengthening border security, amounting to more than $137 million, he added.

