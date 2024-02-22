Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birthday anniversary of Emperor of Japan

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro, hosted a reception on Thursday to celebrate the 64th birthday anniversary of the Emperor of Japan, Emperor Naruhito

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024)

Jamal Shah, the Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture attended the event, Ministers, Parliamentarians, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sector attended the event, said a news release.

Ambassador WADA together with the distinguished guests cut a cake to mark the Emperor’s Birthday, which is on February 23.

Since his accession to the throne on May, 1 2019 as the 126th Emperor of Japan, Emperor Naruhito stands as the symbol of Japan and the unity of the people.

While welcoming the guests on the occasion, Ambassador WADA conveyed his gratitude to the government and the people of Pakistan for sending their best wishes on the 64th birthday celebration of His Majesty the Emperor.

Expressing his appreciation for the long-standing friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan, the ambassador lauded the contributions of all the people who had helped to further strengthen our mutual ties in individual, business or official capacity.

