- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birthday anniversary of Emperor of Japan
Japan Envoy Hosts Reception To Celebrate 64th Birthday Anniversary Of Emperor Of Japan
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro, hosted a reception on Thursday to celebrate the 64th birthday anniversary of the Emperor of Japan, Emperor Naruhito
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro, hosted a reception on Thursday to celebrate the 64th birthday anniversary of the Emperor of Japan, Emperor Naruhito.
Jamal Shah, the Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture attended the event, Ministers, Parliamentarians, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sector attended the event, said a news release.
Ambassador WADA together with the distinguished guests cut a cake to mark the Emperor’s Birthday, which is on February 23.
Since his accession to the throne on May, 1 2019 as the 126th Emperor of Japan, Emperor Naruhito stands as the symbol of Japan and the unity of the people.
While welcoming the guests on the occasion, Ambassador WADA conveyed his gratitude to the government and the people of Pakistan for sending their best wishes on the 64th birthday celebration of His Majesty the Emperor.
Expressing his appreciation for the long-standing friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan, the ambassador lauded the contributions of all the people who had helped to further strengthen our mutual ties in individual, business or official capacity.
APP/fur-zah
Recent Stories
Speakers for raising more taxes on tobacco items
Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest over 450
Pak-China Electric Vehicle Launched in Pakistan
3 cops suspended over accused escape
KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals
Pakistan’s Awais qualifies for Asian Men Snooker final
Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan, adjoining areas
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review Polio drive
FCCI demands completion of IP gasline
UAF VC says best facilities being provided for sports promotion
1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made with journalists
Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in market
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers for raising more taxes on tobacco items5 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest over 4505 minutes ago
-
3 cops suspended over accused escape5 minutes ago
-
KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals9 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan, adjoining areas9 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review Polio drive4 minutes ago
-
1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made with journalists4 minutes ago
-
Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in market4 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to eliminate polio from Balochistan: Chief Secretary4 minutes ago
-
Three-day Intl congress of soil science concluded at PMAS-AAUR4 minutes ago
-
91 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region4 minutes ago
-
Abdul Aleem Lashari posted as Chairman STBB37 minutes ago