Japan Envoy Hosts Reception To Celebrate Emperor's 62nd Birthday Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 08:20 PM

To celebrate the 62nd Birthday of Emperor Naruhito, the Ambassador of Japan WADA Mitsuhiro and his wife hosted a reception here on Tuesday

The reception was attended by the Ministers including Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for National food Security & Research, Farrukh Habib, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Parliamentarians, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sector, said a news release.

Ambassador WADA together with the distinguished guests cut a cake to mark the the Emperor's Birthday, which is on February 23.

Since his accession to the throne on 1st May 2019 as the 126th Emperor of Japan, the Emperor Naruhito stands as the symbol of Japan and the unity of the people.As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, the Ambassador said "our relationship will be strengthened together with all the Pakistani friends including long-time friends".The Embassy underscores sincere efforts from both sides in order to further strengthen this friendship.

