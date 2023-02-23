Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro Thursday hosted a reception to celebrate the 63rd birthday of Emperor Naruhito.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro Thursday hosted a reception to celebrate the 63rd birthday of Emperor Naruhito.

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Human Rights, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The reception was attended by the Ministers, Parliamentarians, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sector said a news release issued by the embassy.

Ambassador WADA and distinguished guests cut a cake to mark the Emperor's Birthday.

Since his accession to the throne on 1st May 2019 as the 126th Emperor of Japan, Emperor Naruhito stands as the symbol of Japan and the unity of the people.

While welcoming the guests on the occasion, Ambassador WADA stressed Japanese businesses' high expectations of new business opportunities in Pakistan, referring to recent investments by Japanese companies.

The ambassador also emphasized that among the approximately USD 77 million that was announced at the Geneva Conference, around half of its humanitarian and rehabilitation assistance has already been disbursed.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan for showing their trust and affinity toward Japan and ensured his commitment to continue efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations.