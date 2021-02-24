Japan envoy inaugurates re-expansion Primary School in KPK

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori Wednesday inaugurated the project for re-expansion of Primary School in Village Raziq Kalay being managed by Learning Awareness and Motivation Program (LAMP), a non-governmental organization, in Khyber District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori Wednesday inaugurated the project for re-expansion of Primary School in Village Raziq Kalay being managed by Learning Awareness and Motivation Program (LAMP), a non-governmental organization, in Khyber District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Government of Japan, under its grant assistance, had provided financial assistance of $73,514 (Equivalent to around Rs 11.4 million) for this project, said a press release.

The NGO, community representatives and school students attended the inauguration ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Government of Japan had extended financial assistance to LAMP in fiscal years 2011 and 2015, for the establishment and subsequent expansion of classrooms in this school to provide safe and comfortable learning environment.

The grant provided to LAMP has been utilized to overcome the problem of overcrowded classrooms as over 300 students sat outside their classrooms in an open space because of the limited seating capacity in the school.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the envoy congratulated the community members and the representatives of the NGO for the successful completion of this important project.

He said that provision of basic education to children is one of the top priorities in Japan's assistance policy towards Pakistan.

The envoy stressed upon the need of easy access and availability of quality education to marginalized communities as a way of improving socio-economic well-being.

He also expressed his hope that this project would give children a chance to carve out their better future, and in addition, it would certainly strengthen the existing friendly relations between the people of Japan and Pakistan.