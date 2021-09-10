UrduPoint.com

Japan Envoy Lauds PM Khan For Adopting 'Miyawaki Method'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori on Friday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his initiative of adopting the "Miyawaki Method" for tree plantation campaigns in Pakistan.

Expressing his gratitude to PM for condolences over the passing away of Dr. Miyawaki Akira, Ambassador said, "I hope that by tree planting activities, with the cherished memory of the late Professor Miyawaki, trees and forests throughout Pakistan will grow strongly, as Pakistan will do certainly", said a press release issued here.

Prof. Dr. Miyawaki Akira, a Japanese botanist and expert in plant ecology passed away at the age of 93 in July this year.

In Pakistan, he was known for "Miyawaki method," tree planting approach actively promoted at the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan.

Under this approach, dozens of species that suit the environment are planted in the same area, close to each other, which ensures their growth in a competitive environment, allowing the trees to grow faster compared to normal plantation.

On the sad demise of Dr. Miyawaki, PM Khan conveyed his sincerest condolences, which has been shared with Yokohama National University, where Dr. Miyawaki worked as Professor Emeritus.

In response, UMEHARA Izuru, President of Yokohama National University, has conveyed his appreciations to PM Khan upon receiving his condolence message.

