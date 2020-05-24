Japan expresses condolence over loss of lives in PIA plane crash

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The government of Japan has expressed its sincere condolences with the bereaved families in Pakistan who lost their family members in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)'s aircraft crash in Karachi.

A statement quoting Press Secretary OHTAKA Masato, MOFA Japan, received here Saturday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the tragic incident.