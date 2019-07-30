UrduPoint.com
Japan Expresses Condolences To The Victims Of The Plane Crash In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:10 PM

Following the plane crash this morning on July 30th in Rawalpindi, Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, expressed his deep sympathies and condolences to the victims of the accident

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Following the plane crash this morning on July 30th in Rawalpindi, Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, expressed his deep sympathies and condolences to the victims of the accident.

Ambassador Matsuda said that he is deeply grieved and saddened at the news of the plane crash, resulting in the loss of many lives, and that he would like to express his sincere condolences to all the victims and their families.

The Ambassador prayed for the earliest possible recovery of the injured persons.

