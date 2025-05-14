Japan extends ¥510 mln grant to improve water services in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Government of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have extended a grant aid of 510 million Japanese Yen to support the installation of smart water meters and related infrastructure for the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Faisalabad.

The funding agreement was formalized on Wednesday through the signing of the ‘Exchange of Notes’ and a Grant Agreement under the "Economic and Social Development Programme" between Japan and the Government of Pakistan during a ceremony held in the Federal capital.

Faisalabad, Pakistan’s third-largest city, is grappling with limited water availability, with most residents receiving water for only about six hours a day. A major challenge stems from WASA Faisalabad’s flat-rate billing system, which charges a fixed tariff regardless of actual water consumption. This has encouraged excessive use, reduced efficiency, and limited the agency's ability to invest in infrastructure upgrades.

To address these issues, the new grant will enable the installation of 8,400 smart water meters, supporting WASA’s transition to a consumption-based billing model. The initiative will improve water conservation, enhance revenue generation, and establish a more efficient billing and distribution system—ultimately contributing to the digital transformation of water supply services in the city.

Japan has previously provided technical cooperation and other forms of assistance to support WASA Faisalabad’s shift toward sustainable water management practices. This latest initiative further strengthens those efforts and aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which advocates for universal access to safe and sustainable water and sanitation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, AKAMATSU Shuichi expressed hope that the aid would significantly improve water services in Faisalabad. “We hope the water supply services in Faisalabad will further improve through this grant aid, and ultimately contribute to better public health and living standards,” he said. “Japan remains committed to supporting Pakistan in the water sector.”

Naoaki Miyata, Chief Representative of the JICA Pakistan Office, added, “We hope that the smart water meters will accelerate the digital transformation of the water supply system and bring tangible improvements to water services in Faisalabad.”

The programme is expected to benefit thousands of households, enhance public health, and promote more efficient and sustainable water resource management in one of Pakistan’s most populous urban centers.