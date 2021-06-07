UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Extends Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Ghotki Train Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:53 PM

Japan extends grief over loss of lives in Ghotki train accident

Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the Ghotki train accident that claimed more than 30 precious lives and left over 50 injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the Ghotki train accident that claimed more than 30 precious lives and left over 50 injured.

In his condolence message, the ambassador conveyed his heartfelt grief and sympathies to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, said a news release.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the government, the people of Pakistan, and the families of those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic train accident. Please accept our deepest condolences, and we wish for a quick recovery of the injured," the ambassador said.

The envoy prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and wished for the bereaving families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude and equanimity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Ghotki Government

Recent Stories

Turkish, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilatera ..

21 seconds ago

UAE ranks among top 20 countries in 13 transport i ..

11 minutes ago

10 outlaws held, cache of narcotics recovered

22 seconds ago

US Detectives Probe Shooting in Portland With Four ..

24 seconds ago

Massive Fire At Chemical Factory in Western India ..

25 seconds ago

US Supreme Court Denies Permanent Residency Status ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.