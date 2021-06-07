Japan extends grief over loss of lives in Ghotki train accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the Ghotki train accident that claimed more than 30 precious lives and left over 50 injured.

In his condolence message, the ambassador conveyed his heartfelt grief and sympathies to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, said a news release.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the government, the people of Pakistan, and the families of those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic train accident. Please accept our deepest condolences, and we wish for a quick recovery of the injured," the ambassador said.

The envoy prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and wished for the bereaving families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude and equanimity.