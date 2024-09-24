Japan Foundation's Exhibition "Yokai Parade" Opens At Alhamra
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Japan Foundation’s highly anticipated exhibition, "Yokai Parade: Supernatural Monsters from Japan," opened on Tuesday at the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra.
From September 23 to October 3, this remarkable showcase offers the public an immersive experience of Japan’s folklore, highlighting the enigmatic creatures known as Yokai—mysterious supernatural beings that have captivated imaginations for centuries.
In welcoming the esteemed guests, Executive Director Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, expressed her pride in hosting the exhibition, emphasizing the unique opportunity for cultural exchange. “We are pleased to welcome the esteemed Ambassador of Japan and our distinguished guests. Alhamra stands as a beacon of cultural exchange, and today’s exhibition offers the Pakistani audience a privileged chance to explore the rich and fantastical world of Japanese folklore," he said.
H.E. Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, officially inaugurated the exhibition while Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan and other notable figures, including Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, Chairperson of Lahore Arts Foundation Trust, Saba Hussain and others were present.
Ambassador WADA thanked Alhamra for their support and noted that this exhibition deepens the connection between Pakistan and Japan through a shared cultural dialogue. He invited visitors to discover similarities in folklore, such as the existence of spirits and ghosts in both cultures.
The exhibition, curated by Yumoto Koichi, features 84 Yokai artworks, from traditional Japanese woodblock prints to modern interpretations through multimedia such as films and toys. Once viewed as fearsome spirits, Yokai has transformed into charming characters, now seen in popular culture like manga and anime, including "Demon Slayer" and "Pokémon." This evolution is sure to intrigue the audience.
The exhibition, a collaboration between the Japan Foundation, the Lahore Arts Council, and the Lahore Arts Foundation Trust, will remain open until October 3rd, 2024.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIC makes medical history with Supersaturated Oxygen Therapy in cardiac treatment43 seconds ago
-
PMA demands to regularize doctors salaries51 seconds ago
-
PTA publishes framework for WLAN21 minutes ago
-
100 liters liquor seized in successful operation21 minutes ago
-
Shazia Rizwan visits Alhamra21 minutes ago
-
DC assigns domicile verification responsibility to village council secretaries21 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to quadruplets31 minutes ago
-
Nishtar Hall reopens after renovation31 minutes ago
-
48 retailers held for overpricing essentials31 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz felicitates new Sri Lanka's PM31 minutes ago
-
PO arrested in double murder case31 minutes ago
-
Handicraft exhibition held to mark Women's Week41 minutes ago