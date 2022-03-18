UrduPoint.com

Japan-funded Training Center For PWDs Inaugurated In Lahore

March 18, 2022

Japan-funded training center for PWDs inaugurated in Lahore

A special education and self-support training center for the persons with disabilities (PWDs), funded by the Government of Japan, was inaugurated in Lahore on Friday

The Japanese Government provided a grant of $74,173 (Rs 13 million) to the "Milestone" (a society for the special persons) for implementing the project, said a news release.

At the inauguration ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro congratulated the organization for completing the project in a professional way.

He appreciated its staff members who worked wholeheartedly as a team for encouraging persons with disabilities to be independent and take an active part in community.

President of Milestone Muhammad Shafiq Ur Rehman thanked the people of Japan for the well-equipped facility and expressed the hope that the training programmes conducted at the self-support training center would contribute more to promoting independence and employability of the persons with disabilities.

