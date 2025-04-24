Japan hands over modern sewerage machinery to Multan in major infrastructure boost

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) officially handed over advanced machinery to the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Multan on Thursday under the 'Project for Upgrading Sewerage and Drainage Services in Multan'.

A formal handover ceremony, organised by WASA Multan, was held in the presence of guests, including Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Shuichi Akamatsu, JICA Pakistan representative Naoaki Miyata, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan, and Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan.

Japanese Ambassador Akamatsu expressed his satisfaction with the bilateral cooperation and highlighted the positive impact of Japanese technology on WASA’s infrastructure. “This project symbolises the strong ties between our two nations. The state-of-the-art machinery is a gift from the people of Japan to the people of Multan,” he said, highlighting the role of technology and capacity-building in improving public services.

Commissioner Aamir Kareem remarked that the partnership between the Government of Punjab and JICA marks a major milestone in WASA’s development journey. “With this modern machinery, WASA has taken a significant step towards improving sewerage services and accelerating Multan’s growth,” he noted.

JICA’s Miyata provided an overview of the project's technical aspects, capacity-building initiatives, and ongoing progress. WASA Director Muhammad Sharjeel outlined the future phases of the project, highlighting its long-term benefits.

He noted that the Rs. 1.98 billion project is set to benefit approximately 2.5 million residents of Multan, calling it a “historic upgrade for the City of Saints". He credited the visionary leadership of the Punjab government for steering WASA toward modernisation.

WASA Multan is now the only agency in Pakistan using advanced machinery for mechanised desilting of sewer lines, supported by camera-based inspection systems. So far, 30 kilometres of sewer lines have been cleaned using this method.

Earlier, the Japanese delegation visited the New Shah Shams Disposal Station, where they inspected the newly delivered machinery. Project Coordinator and Deputy Director P&D, Muhammad Nadeem, provided a comprehensive briefing.

The ceremony concluded with Commissioner Aamir Kareem presenting a special model of the shrine of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam to Ambassador Akamatsu as a token of appreciation. The event was attended by all directors and deputy directors of WASA.