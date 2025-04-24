- Home
- Pakistan
- Japan hands over sewerage upgrade project worth ¥1.236 bln to Multan to improve urban sanitation
Japan Hands Over Sewerage Upgrade Project Worth ¥1.236 Bln To Multan To Improve Urban Sanitation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, on Thursday formally handed over a major Grant Aid project worth 1.236 billion Yen for the upgrading of sewerage and drainage services in Multan, a critical initiative for improving the city’s deteriorating sanitation infrastructure.
According to the Japanese embassy, the official handover ceremony was attended by Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Naoaki Miyata and Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Multan, Khalid Raza Khan.
Multan has been grappling with frequent urban flooding and sanitation-related challenges, largely due to overburdened sewer systems caused by rapid population growth and increased waste discharge. Overflowing sewage has become a common occurrence on city roads, often leading to closures and posing serious health risks, including the spread of the polio virus, which has been detected in the city's waste water.
To address these pressing issues, the Government of Japan, through JICA, has provided WASA Multan with advanced equipment under the Grant Aid project. This includes high-pressure cleaning vehicles, sludge suction units, and drainage pumps essential for the maintenance of sewer pipes and drainage channels.
WASA Multan has already begun utilizing the equipment to clean clogged sewer lines and improve the overall efficiency of the city’s drainage system. Officials say the intervention is significantly reducing sewage overflows and helping to restore hygienic conditions for local residents.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Akamatsu expressed confidence in the sustainable use of the provided resources, stating, "I hope that all the equipment installed under Japan’s project will be fully utilized in a sustainable manner and that the expertise and experience gained will benefit the people in Multan."
JICA Pakistan Chief Representative Mr. Miyata added, "We hope that this project will improve the living environment for the people of Multan and contribute meaningfully to public health."
The project also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, which will "ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all."
The Government of Japan and JICA reaffirmed their continued commitment to supporting Pakistan in strengthening its urban sanitation systems, especially in areas facing heightened health and environmental risks.
Recent Stories
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISEB announces 9th, 10tth exams from June 12 in N Waziristan6 minutes ago
-
PPSC full commission approves key reforms in exam syllabus6 minutes ago
-
Khalid appointed as KP Secretary Information6 minutes ago
-
Japan hands over sewerage upgrade project worth ¥1.236 bln to Multan to improve urban sanitation6 minutes ago
-
Local PPP leader’s brother killed over children dispute16 minutes ago
-
Teenager motorcyclist dies in accident16 minutes ago
-
Safe working environment for women a priority: Ombudsman16 minutes ago
-
Open court organized to provide urgent relief to people16 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalised for floods prevention: ADC16 minutes ago
-
Consumer protection council meeting held16 minutes ago
-
Russia's Consul General foresees robust expansion of bilateral relations with Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Livestock Lodhran gets two ultrasound machines2 hours ago