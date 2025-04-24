Japan hands over sewerage upgrade project worth ¥1.236 bln to Multan to improve urban sanitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, on Thursday formally handed over a major Grant Aid project worth 1.236 billion Yen for the upgrading of sewerage and drainage services in Multan, a critical initiative for improving the city’s deteriorating sanitation infrastructure.

According to the Japanese embassy, the official handover ceremony was attended by Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Naoaki Miyata and Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Multan, Khalid Raza Khan.

Multan has been grappling with frequent urban flooding and sanitation-related challenges, largely due to overburdened sewer systems caused by rapid population growth and increased waste discharge. Overflowing sewage has become a common occurrence on city roads, often leading to closures and posing serious health risks, including the spread of the polio virus, which has been detected in the city's waste water.

To address these pressing issues, the Government of Japan, through JICA, has provided WASA Multan with advanced equipment under the Grant Aid project. This includes high-pressure cleaning vehicles, sludge suction units, and drainage pumps essential for the maintenance of sewer pipes and drainage channels.

WASA Multan has already begun utilizing the equipment to clean clogged sewer lines and improve the overall efficiency of the city’s drainage system. Officials say the intervention is significantly reducing sewage overflows and helping to restore hygienic conditions for local residents.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Akamatsu expressed confidence in the sustainable use of the provided resources, stating, "I hope that all the equipment installed under Japan’s project will be fully utilized in a sustainable manner and that the expertise and experience gained will benefit the people in Multan."

JICA Pakistan Chief Representative Mr. Miyata added, "We hope that this project will improve the living environment for the people of Multan and contribute meaningfully to public health."

The project also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, which will "ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all."

The Government of Japan and JICA reaffirmed their continued commitment to supporting Pakistan in strengthening its urban sanitation systems, especially in areas facing heightened health and environmental risks.