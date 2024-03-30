Japan Hires 32 Language Teachers From Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2024 | 10:32 PM
The embassy of Pakistan Tokyo is constantly exploring employment opportunities for Pakistani youth in Japan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The embassy of Pakistan Tokyo is constantly exploring employment opportunities for Pakistani youth in Japan.
In this context, Borderlink, a Japanese human resort company, has hired 32 Assistant Language Teachers from Pakistan in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan Tokyo and Overseas Employment Corporation.
On Saturday, a welcome event for teachers was arranged by the embassy.
Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar advised the teachers to exhibit exemplary performance to open more doors for Pakistanis.
He also urged them to promote a soft image of our beloved homeland.
Recent Stories
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate
494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours
RCCI office will remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables5 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah5 minutes ago
-
PO arrested after intensive Police raids6 minutes ago
-
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns35 minutes ago
-
Excise department launches special call centre35 minutes ago
-
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed34 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP54 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate53 minutes ago
-
494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours53 minutes ago
-
RCCI office will remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership53 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab's another positive initiative for health welfare of children suffering from cerebral palsy1 hour ago
-
3,000 policemen to be deployed on Youm-e-Ali (AS)1 hour ago