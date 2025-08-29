Japan honours Pakistani cultural ambassador for promoting Ikebana, strengthening bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has announced the conferment of the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations 2025 upon Neveen Syed, Chairperson of the Lahore Floritage Sogetsu Study Group, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to strengthening cultural relations between Japan and Pakistan.

According to the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad, the Lahore Floritage Sogetsu Study Group, founded to promote the Japanese art of flower arrangement known as Ikebana, has played a vital role in introducing Japanese culture to Pakistan. Under Syed’s leadership, the group has organized classes, workshops, and exhibitions across the country, fostering people-to-people exchanges and enhancing cultural understanding.

Congratulating Syed on the honour, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi praised her dedication and commitment, calling her “a bridge of friendship and goodwill between the two countries.” He expressed hope that she would continue to promote Ikebana and deepen cultural ties in the years ahead.

The official conferment ceremony will be held later this year, during which Ambassador Akamatsu will present the award to Syed on behalf of Japan’s Foreign Minister.