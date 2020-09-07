UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Important Defence Partner; Pak Highly Values Its Ties, Says Zobaida Jalal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:20 PM

Japan important defence partner; Pak highly values its ties, says Zobaida Jalal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal Monday said Pakistan considered Japan as an important defence partner and highly values relations with Japan.

Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori on Monday called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal, here said a press release.

She welcomed the dignitary and said, "The two countries have a great potential of cooperation in various domains. Therefore, its high time for both states to work jointly to undertake efforts in different fields ranging from defence to trade and tourism.

"The minister also commended the efforts of Japanese government for regular holding of Pakistan-Japan Politico-Military and Military to Military Dialogues, adding that such interactions were a concrete expression of the desire of both the countries to enhance mutual defence collaboration. She mentioned the potential to cooperate in the defence field and need to strengthen the existing level of defence collaboration.

The Japanese Ambassador assured of his Government's continued support to Pakistan and exploring new avenues of mutual collaboration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Japan From Government

Recent Stories

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

8 minutes ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

23 minutes ago

Mo’asher - secondary market transactions account ..

23 minutes ago

Al Ain City Municipality conducts survey on future ..

53 minutes ago

Over 12,000 calls made to senior Emiratis as part ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.