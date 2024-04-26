Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Delegation Visits WSSCA
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 08:37 PM
A delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) led by Mr Koji Nakashima on Friday visited the headquarters of the Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) to discuss potential collaboration initiatives
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) led by Mr Koji Nakashima on Friday visited the headquarters of the Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) to discuss potential collaboration initiatives.
The delegation included members of JICA Yoshiako Yukota, Koki Sawa, Hironobu Nakayama and Naila Almas.
The delegation held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of WSSCA Rehan Yusuf, during which they were briefed on the day-to-day operational activities of the Water Supply Department.
As part of the discussion, the Water and Sanitation Services Company, Abbottabad, presented a comprehensive set of proposals for collaboration with JICA.
These proposals encompassed various areas such as capacity building, installation of tube wells and pumping stations equipped with SCADA systems, energy optimization initiatives, modernization of aging machinery, replacement of deteriorating pipelines, and conducting energy audits, among others.
The delegation expressed their commitment to engage in detailed discussions on the presented recommendations, highlighting their optimism regarding the effective implementation of collaborative efforts.
Recent Stories
UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities
Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar
Punjab Police cricket honored with shields, medals & CCI certificates
Bugti issues directives to operate circular road parking plaza
PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah
300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers
IP rights crucial in achieving SDG : Jam Kamal
Commissioner urges effective action against electricity theft
PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis capabilities with advanced ICP ..
Romania court opens way for start of influencer Tate's trial
13 outlets sealed for violating Hepatitis preventive SOPs
FBR’s data protection efforts commended by OECD assessment team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities6 minutes ago
-
Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police cricket honored with shields, medals & CCI certificates5 minutes ago
-
Bugti issues directives to operate circular road parking plaza5 minutes ago
-
PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah5 minutes ago
-
300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges effective action against electricity theft7 minutes ago
-
PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis capabilities with advanced ICP-OES instrument7 minutes ago
-
13 outlets sealed for violating Hepatitis preventive SOPs5 minutes ago
-
MoU was signed between Punjab Police, KIPS education system10 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan meets HCBA Multan delegation5 minutes ago
-
Character building imperative for promotion of tolerance: Punjab governor5 minutes ago