Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Delegation Visits Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI)

Tue 11th February 2020

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

A two-member delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Advisor Mr. Hido ledo Horiguchi and Coordinator Ms. Mei Saito visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) : A two-member delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Advisor Mr. Hido ledo Horiguchi and Coordinator Ms. Mei Saito visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday.

Addressing the exporters, they said that JICA was playing a vital role in enhancing mutual trade between Japan and Pakistan. They stressed the need for developing strong Business-to-Business contacts between the business community of Sialkot-Pakistan and Japan.

They assured of their full cooperation for the promotion of business between Japanese businessmen and Sialkot exporters especially in leather, leather goods and gloves fields.

They said that Japan was intending to develop its strengthened mutual trade ties with Pakistan and Japan was making all out sincere efforts for this purpose.

The JICA officials discussed in details the matters of mutual interests with Sialkot exporters.

They also stressed the need for finding out further opportunities of expanding mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Japan under the supervision of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

