Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation visits WASA head office

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation met with WASA managing director during its visit to head office here on Friday.

WASA Managing Director Khalid Naseem Chandio briefed the Japanese delegation about the functioning of WASA and problems facing agency regarding water supply and sanitation.

Chandio said that WASA was providing sewerage facilities to 67 percent and water supply facility to 55 percent population of the city.

He said that the number of WASA consumers crossed to 345,000 in which a large number of domestic consumers.

He said that WASA was facing financial crisis due to low tariff and they were also facing troubles in operational matters due to old machinery.

He said that 297 million gallon sewerage water was flowing in city every day while 59 million gallon water was being thrown into river after cleaning through Suraj Miani waste water treatment plant.

He said that steps were underway with rapid pace to establish waste water treatment plant in southern area of the city.

The Japanese delegation also visited various localities of the city and reviewed WASA steps for drainage of rainwater.