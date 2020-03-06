UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Delegation Visits WASA Head Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation visits WASA head office

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation met with WASA managing director during its visit to head office here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation met with WASA managing director during its visit to head office here on Friday.

WASA Managing Director Khalid Naseem Chandio briefed the Japanese delegation about the functioning of WASA and problems facing agency regarding water supply and sanitation.

Chandio said that WASA was providing sewerage facilities to 67 percent and water supply facility to 55 percent population of the city.

He said that the number of WASA consumers crossed to 345,000 in which a large number of domestic consumers.

He said that WASA was facing financial crisis due to low tariff and they were also facing troubles in operational matters due to old machinery.

He said that 297 million gallon sewerage water was flowing in city every day while 59 million gallon water was being thrown into river after cleaning through Suraj Miani waste water treatment plant.

He said that steps were underway with rapid pace to establish waste water treatment plant in southern area of the city.

The Japanese delegation also visited various localities of the city and reviewed WASA steps for drainage of rainwater.

Related Topics

Water Visit Japan Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Rises to 4,747, D ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh University management advices students to de ..

1 minute ago

EU to Host Syria Donor Conference in Brussels From ..

1 minute ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan exp ..

1 minute ago

RCB plants over 5000 saplings under spring plantat ..

1 minute ago

Old man killed, two injured in roof collapse

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.