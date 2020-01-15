Japan, Italy agreed to provide handsome amount of grant to provide houses: Tariq Bashir Cheema

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Japan and Italy have almost agreed to provide us a handsome amount of grant which will be used to provide houses to the federal government employees below the scale of fifteen on fifty percent subsidy.Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema has reaffirmed the government's commitment to build five million houses to provide shelter to the low income groups.Responding to the queries of the members during question hour in the National Assembly, he said Naya Pakistan Housing Authority has been established and this is being headed by the Prime Minister Imran Khan himself.

He said the aim of establishment of this authority is to provide homes to the low income groups at affordable rates.The Minister said efforts are in hand to bring down the interest rate for construction of homes to single digit.

In this regard, discussions with the FBR, State Bank of Pakistan and Commercial Banks are in process.Tariq Bashir Cheema said Japan and Italy have almost agreed to provide us a handsome amount of grant which will be used to provide houses to the federal government employees below the scale of fifteen on fifty percent subsidy.Parliamentary Secretary for Industries Aliya Hamza Malik told the house that one billion dollars investment has been attracted in the automobiles sector over the last one and a half years.She said eighteen new entrants have entered the Pakistani market whilst six manufacturers have started production of vehicles.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Nausheen Hamid told the house that Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has been replaced with Pakistan Medical Commission to ensure efficient regulatory operations.She said the commission will ensure quality medical education and transparency in medical colleges.Nausheen Hamid said a piece of land has been acquired for the construction of King Hamad Nursing University in the federal capital.

She said Bahrain will provide 13.26 million dollars for the construction of this university. She said basic health units are being upgraded in the capital.Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi told the house that a detailed study has been carried out to address the transport woes of Karachi.The Minister said that maritime advisory council has been established and notified to strengthen the maritime sector.Responding to the points of different members, Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar said compensation will be announced for the families affected by heavy rains and snowfall in Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The Chair also directed the government to collect data of damages in the rain and snowfall affected areas and announce relief for them. Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul said we are currently focusing on rescue activities in affected areas. The House has now been prorogued.