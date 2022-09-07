UrduPoint.com

Japan Keens To Invest In Pakistan's Railways, Aviation Sector: Envoy

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Japan keens to invest in Pakistan's Railways, Aviation sector: Envoy

Japanese Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro on Wednesday said his county has shown keen desire to work with the Pakistan government in the Railways and Aviation sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Japanese Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro on Wednesday said his county has shown keen desire to work with the Pakistan government in the Railways and Aviation sector.

The envoy in a meeting with Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique appreciated the efforts of his Ministry for allowing airplanes containing Japanese passengers evacuated from Afghanistan.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said Japanese companies are always welcome to invest in Pakistan for which every possible support and cooperation would be given to them.

He also thanked the Ambassador on the Japanese plan to provide emergency assistance of USD 7 million for flood victims.

Both sides discussed various bilateral mutual issues including Pakistan-Japan long standing relationship which is marked by cordiality and friendship.

The minister said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its relation with Japan and is desirous of further enhancing it in all fields of mutual interests especially in Railways and Aviation.

WADA Mitsuhiro, conveyed his deepest sympathies to the government and the people of Pakistan over the devastation caused by the recent floods and offered condolences on the loss of life due to unprecedented monsoon rains in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Flood Khawaja Saad Rafique Japan United States Dollars All From Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

Over 70% of Hungarians Consider Sanctions Against ..

Over 70% of Hungarians Consider Sanctions Against Russia Harmful to Europe - Pol ..

1 minute ago
 MD USC visits ration bags disbursement centre

MD USC visits ration bags disbursement centre

1 minute ago
 Funeral prayer of martyred Naib Subidar Nawaz offe ..

Funeral prayer of martyred Naib Subidar Nawaz offered

1 minute ago
 DC advises people to leave Bhan due to flood threa ..

DC advises people to leave Bhan due to flood threat

1 minute ago
 Minister for provision of facilities to special ch ..

Minister for provision of facilities to special children at Education Complex

4 minutes ago
 11 stolen motorcycles, 04 Rickshaws recovered duri ..

11 stolen motorcycles, 04 Rickshaws recovered during crackdown

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.