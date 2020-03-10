UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Marking 9th Great East Japan Earthquake Anniversary On Wednesday: Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:11 PM

Japan marking 9th Great East Japan Earthquake anniversary on Wednesday: Ambassador

Japan is marking the 9th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake on Wednesday, March 11, which devastated the north-eastern coast of the country in 2011, killing and rendering tens of thousands of people homeless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan is marking the 9th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake on Wednesday, March 11, which devastated the north-eastern coast of the country in 2011, killing and rendering tens of thousands of people homeless.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori, on this commemoration day, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the government and the people of Pakistan for their generous support to the Japanese people during that difficult time after they were badly struck by the devastating earthquake and tsunami, said a press release on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that soon after the earthquake and tsunami, a group of Japan-based Pakistani volunteers had immediately reached to the affected areas and carried out rescue and relief activities besides providing food to the affected people.

Paying tributes to the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake, the ambassador has said the support extended by the people of Pakistan at that difficult time is still fresh in the hearts and minds of the people of Japan.

"The bonds of friendship between Japan and Pakistan always gets vigor and strength from the fact that the two countries have always stood by each other in the hours of need and difficulty. We deeply appreciate the government and the people of Pakistan for their generous and unwavering support" said Ambassador MATSUDA.

The ambassador further has said the government of Japan has always stood by Pakistan no matter it is a natural disaster or economic development of the country.

He added that after the outbreak of coronavirus, the government of Japan has recently provided coronavirus detection kits to Pakistan for better diagnosis of the deadly virus and is also working on to provide assistance to combat the locusts swarm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Earthquake Japan March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured over Sudanese Prime Mi ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince visits Emirates NBD Head Office

15 minutes ago

AED204.86 bn worth of 4.232 mln cheques handled by ..

45 minutes ago

Islamic State, Al Qaeda Can 'Carve Out' New Caliph ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns assassination attempt on Prime M ..

3 minutes ago

Ali Nasir appointed Convener of Federation of Paki ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.