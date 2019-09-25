UrduPoint.com
Japan Offers Assistance For Earthquake Victims In Azad Kashmir

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:08 PM

Japan has offered assistance for the victims of yesterday's earthquake in Azad Kashmir.The offer was made by the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan during his telephonic conversation with NDMA Chairman Muhammad Afzal

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Japan has offered assistance for the victims of yesterday's earthquake in Azad Kashmir.The offer was made by the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan during his telephonic conversation with NDMA Chairman Muhammad Afzal.

The NDMA Chairman thanked the Japanese envoy and said currently, damages caused by the quake are being assessed.The Japanese Ambassador also expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the calamity.

