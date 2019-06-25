UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan, Pakistan To Open New Avenues Of Cooperation: Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:26 PM

Japan, Pakistan to open new avenues of cooperation: Ambassador

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Tuesday said that Japan wanted to open new economic and cultural avenues of mutual cooperation between the two countries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Tuesday said that Japan wanted to open new economic and cultural avenues of mutual cooperation between the two countries.

He was addressing the journalists during his visit to the Lahore Press Club (LPC), here. LPC President Arshad Ansari, Vice President Zulfiqar Ahmed Mehtoo and members of the Governing Body were also present on the occasion.

The Ambassador said that Japan valued its long standing ties with Pakistan and was planning to further enhance cooperation in the fields of education, human resource development, social uplift and technology transfers. He said that Lahore was famous among the Japanese as a historical city with a rich cultural heritage including Walled City, Badshahi Mosque and Shalimar Garden.

He told that during his visit to Lahore, he met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, members of cultural associations and local Japanese to find new ways of mutual interest.

He said that Pakistani youth had a great potential in business and education and Japan would provide every possible support to them to get internship in Japanese companies.

To a question, he said that Embassy of Japan was planning to celebrate 70th anniversary of Pak-Japan friendship in 2020 in a befitting manner. He said that a number of events would be organised to mark the anniversary across the country.

To another question, he said that Japanese companies started enhancing their investments in Pakistan including Atlas Honda, Morinaga and Suzuki while many were planning to invest in dairy, agriculture, processed meat, fisheries, waste water treatment and information technology.

He said that Japan would also launch cultural exchange programme with Pakistan.

LPC President Arshad Ansari appreciated the Envoy's efforts to enhance Pakistan-Japan ties and announced honorary life membership for him.

Later, a souvenir was also presented to the Ambassador.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Technology Governor Exchange Business Education Punjab Water Agriculture Visit Honda Japan 2020 Mosque Suzuki Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sarfraz not a successful captain in ODIs against N ..

2 minutes ago

UNSC urges 'maximum restraint' in Gulf as Iran's e ..

2 minutes ago

UN expert calls for 'moratorium' on spy tech sales ..

2 minutes ago

PFA seals three coffee points, two warehouses

2 minutes ago

WASA faces financial crisis due to non - payment o ..

7 minutes ago

Govt. working for welfare of people associated wit ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.