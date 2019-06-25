Japan, Pakistan to open new avenues of cooperation: Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Tuesday said that Japan wanted to open new economic and cultural avenues of mutual cooperation between the two countries.

He was addressing the journalists during his visit to the Lahore Press Club (LPC), here. LPC President Arshad Ansari, Vice President Zulfiqar Ahmed Mehtoo and members of the Governing Body were also present on the occasion.

The Ambassador said that Japan valued its long standing ties with Pakistan and was planning to further enhance cooperation in the fields of education, human resource development, social uplift and technology transfers. He said that Lahore was famous among the Japanese as a historical city with a rich cultural heritage including Walled City, Badshahi Mosque and Shalimar Garden.

He told that during his visit to Lahore, he met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, members of cultural associations and local Japanese to find new ways of mutual interest.

He said that Pakistani youth had a great potential in business and education and Japan would provide every possible support to them to get internship in Japanese companies.

To a question, he said that Embassy of Japan was planning to celebrate 70th anniversary of Pak-Japan friendship in 2020 in a befitting manner. He said that a number of events would be organised to mark the anniversary across the country.

To another question, he said that Japanese companies started enhancing their investments in Pakistan including Atlas Honda, Morinaga and Suzuki while many were planning to invest in dairy, agriculture, processed meat, fisheries, waste water treatment and information technology.

He said that Japan would also launch cultural exchange programme with Pakistan.

LPC President Arshad Ansari appreciated the Envoy's efforts to enhance Pakistan-Japan ties and announced honorary life membership for him.

Later, a souvenir was also presented to the Ambassador.