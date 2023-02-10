UrduPoint.com

Japan Provides $12.7 Mln For Upgrading Girls' Primary Schools In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Japan provides $12.7 mln for upgrading girls' primary schools in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Government of Japan has agreed to provide new grant assistance worth around $12.7 million (Rs. 3,510 million PKR) for upgrading girls' Primary schools into elementary schools in rural Sindh.

Ambassador of Japan WADA Mitsuhiro, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) KINOSHITA Yasumitsu, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz, attended the signing ceremony for the assistance at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said a news release issued here by Japan embassy in Pakistan on Friday.

The project has been conceived keeping in view the fact that the number of middle, and elementary schools is much lower (2,162) than the primary schools (35,377) in rural Sindh.

This particular issue is also adversely affecting primary school students' retention and is the biggest cause of students' dropout from school.

The net enrollment rate for lower-secondary education (grades 6-8) is 49% (boys 53%, girls 45%). Girls in government schools drop out drastically from primary education as middle or high schools are not available in close vicinity, particularly in rural Sindh.

According to Alif Alan, the accessibility distance hinders girls' education more (13 % dropout due to access) than boys (5 % dropout due to access).

The project aimed to improve access to girls' middle education by providing school facilities for female students in rural areas of Sindh Province.

This is the third grant aid through which Japan will be upgrading 20 new girls' primary schools into elementary schools, which brings the total number of schools provided with Japan's assistance to 74.

The assistance contributes to improving the school enrollment rate and gender equality in the target areas, contributing to SDGs Goals 4 (Quality education) and 5 (Gender equality).

On the occasion, WADA Mitsuhiro said, "This project will also be implemented in the areas affected by the devastating flood last year. The project will contribute to the reconstruction efforts of the Pakistani people. And, it is my hope that girls educated in these schools will play an active role in various fields in Pakistan."Mr. KINOSHITA, while speaking at the event said " As some of the target districts of the project were affected by the flood last year, we hope that the new grant aid project will bring hope back to the brave and resilient girl students and keep them motivated so that they remain on track for "learning continuity", during the post floods recovery phase".

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Flood Japan Pakistani Rupee Post Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

54 minutes ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

2 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

3 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

3 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

3 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.