Japan provides $39 mln for water supply system in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The government of Japan has agreed to provide grants of around 39 million US Dollars for improvement of water treatment plant and water distribution system in Faisalabad .

Notes to this effect were signed and exchanged between Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori, and Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed.

A Grant Agreement (G/A) on the details of implementation of the project was signed and exchanged between Chief Representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Office FURUTA Shigeki, and Joint Secretary (Japan/NGO/INGO), Ministry of Economic Affairs Syeda Adeela Bokhari, said a news release issued here on Friday.

Before this grant project, JICA assisted Water and Sanitation Agency, Faisalabad (WASA-F) to formulate the Master Plan in 2019 targeting next 20 years of future water supplies, sewerage and drainage in Faisalabad.

In this Master Plan project, pilot projects were conducted to improve water supply services by establishing management system of water distribution including activities such as developing DMA (District Metered Area), reducing NRW (Non-Revenue Water) and so on.

This grant project has been formulated based on the prioritized project listed in the Master Plan, aiming not only to increase the water supply capacity for the currently unserved 50,000 inhabitants, but also to expand the output of the pilot projects in the grant project's target area including Abudulah Pur and Madina Town.

In particular, the Old Jhal Khanuana Water Treatment Plant will be renewed and the water transmission and distribution facilities will also be rehabilitated in Faisalabad city under grant aid cooperation.

Furthermore, JICA is also planning to assist WASA-F through a new technical cooperation project for improving their management capacity.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador MATSUDA said , "Supply of safe and ample water for the Pakistani people is one of the most important issues for Prime Minister Imran Khan government, and this sector is also one of the strongest areas for Japan. We would like to continue to cooperate with Pakistan in the water and sanitation sector so that when people talk about water and sanitation development assistance, they think of Japan. For Pakistani people, Japan is known as "the Country of Rising Sun"; but, from now on she aspires to become a "Source of Clean Water" FURUTA Shigeki while speaking at the ceremony said "I hope that the grant aid project will be successful not only as a project, but as an important milestone for giving an impact for reforming water supply management in Punjab and in Pakistan in the future". Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed expressed his deepened appreciation for Japanese high quality and continual support for the water and sanitation sector in Pakistan.