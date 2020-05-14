UrduPoint.com
Japan Provides $4 Mln More Anti-COVID Assistance To Pakistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:23 PM

The Government of Japan has decided to provide fifth cache of assistance worth USD 4,000,320 to Government of Pakistan through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to support its efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Government of Japan has decided to provide fifth cache of assistance worth USD 4,000,320 to Government of Pakistan through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to support its efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to this grant assistance, the Japanese government had provided a total assistance of USD 3,410,000 to Pakistan through UNICEF, IOM, IFRC and UNHCR for a similar support, said a press release.

Through this grant assistance, the UNOPS will provide necessary technical assistance and equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by considering the situation on the ground as well as the request it received from the host government. This support will boost Pakistan's capacity to quickly track the coronavirus affected persons and treat them accordingly, which will help in reducing and delaying the local transmission of it.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori, while appreciating the tremendous efforts of the Government of Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19 stated that the latest assistance by the Government of Japan would support Pakistan's efforts towards defeating this lethal virus pandemic.

The ambassador stressed upon the need for taking more collective measures by the international community to fight out this disease.

He said the Japanese government would continue to provide its support to Pakistan not only in its efforts to fight against COVID-19 but also in other matters related to Japan-Pakistan socio-economic cooperation.

