UrduPoint.com

Japan Provides $4.196 Million To Assist Flood-affected Families In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Japan provides $4.196 million to assist flood-affected families in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Government of Japan has provided $4.196 million to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for its humanitarian services in the flood-affected areas and to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Baluchistan provinces.

In this regard, a ceremony was held here on Friday to acknowledge the government and the people of Japan for their generous support for the children in Pakistan, said a statement issued by the Embassy of Japan.

At the ceremony, Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan, said, "Japan, in partnership with UNICEF, has successfully supported Afghan refugees and their host communities in KP and Balochistan provinces in WASH and nutrition, ensuring the most vulnerable have access to safe water, hygiene facilities, and nutrition supplements. As an immediate response to the widespread flooding, Japan stands ready to provide emergency support to the affected by providing clean water and hygiene items." Funds provided by Japan to UNICEF for its humanitarian services in the flood-affected areas are being used to provide safe drinking water, adequate sanitation, raising awareness about personal and communal hygiene, provision of hygiene kits, and scanning the nutritional status of children and women in camps and communities, he added.

Speaking on occasion, Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik said, "Government of Pakistan stands committed to maximizing support to its flood-affected people with the continued involvement of the international community." "Japan has always been a leader in such an assistance role for Pakistan, and it is gratefully acknowledged at people-to-People tiers.

UNICEF Pakistan is also at the forefront of such initiatives and has enabled swift delivery of key relief aid articles to people in distress." "National Disaster Management Authority, the National Coordinating authority for all emergencies mitigation and Control, engages all stakeholders and donor agencies to help invest in capacity building and developing sound robust national preparedness regime. We endorse the high value of UNICEF donations and acknowledge the Government of Japan for helping minimize the impact of the damage in flood-affected areas of Pakistan," he added.

Using Japanese funds and coordinating with the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities and other relevant departments, UNICEF is working to ensure that host and refugee communities in the two provinces have access to improved wash services.

These services include the provision of improved water quality and supply, regular cleaning of drains, improved solid waste management, and emergency WASH services in health centers and schools. This has significantly reduced the incidence of diseases caused by unsafe water and poor hygiene.

"We are extremely grateful for the generous funding from the Government of Japan to children and families at this critical juncture," said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

"It is the most vulnerable children and families who bear the brunt of the devastating floods and need support to survive. Without action, more children will lose their lives in the weeks to come. He added that ensuring the availability of safe drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and medical and nutrition services is critical to avert further deaths."

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Poor Water Japan Women All From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

3 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

4 hours ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

4 hours ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.