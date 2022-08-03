Japan provides 9 million USD for sewerage, drainage services in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Government of Japan will provide new grant assistance of worth 1,236 million Japanese Yen (9.062 million USD) for upgrading the mechanical system for sewerage and drainage services in Multan.

A signing ceremony in this regard was held on Wednesday at the Ministry of Economic Affairs in the presence of the Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Honda Taro, who is on a visit to Pakistan. WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan, KINOSHITA Yasumitsu, Chief Representative of JICA, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Economic Affairs, Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and other officials from both countries attended this ceremony.

According to a press release of Embassy of Japan, Multan city has faced constant flooding of roads in the urban areas due to frequent sewer clogging, causing road closures and sanitary problems. Although the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Multan continues to enhance their sewerage services through repairing their old equipment for cleaning sewer pipes and relocating reusable equipment to where most needed, it has been difficult to adequately respond to citizens' requests for preventing sewer clogging.

This grant project will address the above issues by upgrading the sewerage equipment, such as cleaning equipment and drainage pumps, to effectively maintain the sewer pipes and channels. This will help improve sewerage services and contribute to sustainable sanitation in the region.

In the signing ceremony, the Parliamentary Vice-Minister HONDA said: "I am delighted to be able to visit Pakistan on the unique occasion of the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan. I will make every effort to strengthen the friendship between the two countries by continuous development cooperation, especially in the sectors such as water supply and sewage, disaster prevention, health, and education, as well as by promoting people-to-people exchanges and expanding trade and investment." Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his deepest appreciation to the Government of Japan for its generous support, especially given the Japanese high quality and extensive development cooperation for decades.

Japan has provided development assistance to Pakistan since 1954, totaling $11.7 billion, the press release added.