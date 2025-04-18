Japan Provides Assistance To Afghan Refugees, Host Communities In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Government of Japan on Friday announced USD 3 million to support UNHCR’s programmes for Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan.
This significant contribution, which comes from Japan’s supplementary budget, will enhance UNHCR’s efforts to provide critical assistance to both refugees and their host communities, addressing urgent needs in protection and documentation, gender-based violence, health, and livelihoods, across Pakistan.
The initiative will also deliver Primary healthcare to individuals, including women, and offer certified skills development training to refugees and members of the host communities to support them in building their livelihoods and resilience.
Japan is one of UNHCR’s largest donors, ranked as its 7th donor in 2024 globally.
Since 2020, Japan has generously contributed more than USD 14.5M to the refugee response in Pakistan, bolstering and improving education, protection, livelihoods, water and sanitation services and infrastructure, as well as emergency support to the flood recovery activities.
