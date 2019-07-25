Japan provides Grant-Aid for Human Resource Development Scholarship to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The government of Japan has extended the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) programme worth US $ 3 million or 322 million Yen for capacity building of young Government officers (BS-17 & above) to Pakistan.

The program is offered to 13 Asian countries for the same objective.

The Japan Government Wednesday announced the grant aid for the Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) programme in Pakistan.

Earlier Charge D'Affairs, Embassy of Japan, Yusuke Shindo, and Secretary, Economic Affairs Divisiin (EAD), Government of Pakistan, Noor Ahmed signed a document to that effect.

After signing the document it was exchanged between Chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and EAD official.

The programme was introduced first time to Pakistan in 2018. The main objective of JDS is to strengthen the administrative capacities of government of Pakistan by providing the opportunity to obtain the Master and Doctor of Philosophy degree to the capable government officers who are involved in formulation and implementation of social and economic development of Pakistan.

The JDS program is designed to accept four batches of fellow students to Japan in consecutive four years.First batch consisting of 18 civil servants (BPS 17 and above) is going to leave for Japan in August 2019.

A send off reception will be held at the embassy on August 2. There were two slots for PhD scholars but no one could avail them this time.

The target fields of JDS are Pubic Administration and Finance, Energy policy and Implementation, Industrial Promotion, Investment Climate and Trade, Agriculture, Water Resourve and Rural Development , Disaster Management Capacity.

The JDS fellows will acquire expert knowledge, conduct research, and build human networks at Japanese universities, and are expected to use such knowledge after returning to their work, to take an active role in solving practical problems of the social and economic development issues that their countries are facing. The project will also help strengthen and boost the partnership and relations between the two countries.