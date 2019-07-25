Japan provides Grant-Aid for The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship to Pakistan

The Government of Japan on Thursday announced grant aid worth around 322 million Japanese Yen for the Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) Program in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) The Government of Japan on Thursday announced grant aid worth around 322 million Japanese Yen for the Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) Program in Pakistan.Notes to this effect were signed and exchanged between YusukeShindo, Charge d' Affaires, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan and Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD) .

Noor Ahmed. A Grant Agreement on the details of implementation of the project for fiscal year 2019 was signed and exchanged between . Shigeki Furuta, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Adil Akbar Khan, Joint Secretary, EAD.This program was introduced first time to Pakistan in 2018.

The main objective of JDS is to strengthen theadministrative capacities of government of Pakistan by providing the opportunity to obtain the Master andDoctor of Philosophy degree to the capable government officers who are involved in formulation andimplementation of social and economic development of Pakistan.The JDS program is designed to accept four batches of fellow students to Japan in consecutive four years.

Firstbatch consisting of eighteen civil servants is going to leave Pakistan for Japan in August 2019. The target fieldsof JDS are Public Administration and Finance, Energy Policy and Implementation, Industrial Promotion,Investment Climate and Trade, Agriculture, Water Resource and Rural Development, Disaster ManagementCapacity.

YusukeShindo, Charge d' Affaires, said:"We have started this project since last year because we believe humanresource development, especially that of young civil servants, is key to the development of Pakistan.They areexpected to become future leaders of this country.

Japan will continue to contribute for the prosperous future ofPakistan. We will also continue to support the education sector in Pakistan, which we believe, is the key sectorinPakistan's development.Shigeki Furutasaid "this program would make a significant contribution towardshuman resource developmentin Pakistan.JDS fellows will gain knowledge, which will be useful for policy planning and implementation.

Thesefellows will be expected to take an important leading role in the government to its capacity, which enable themto achieve its goals and objectives. The effectiveness of the government will directly affect the development ofPakistan and welfare of the people. Moreover, the Project aims to strengthen the partnership between both thecountries".