Japan Provides Grant To For Development Projects In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Government of Japan has decided to provide grant assistance up to USD 300,800 (equivalent to around Rs 84 million) in total to five local NGOs for development projects in Pakistan.
Three out of the five projects were flood rehabilitation projects in the areas affected by the 2022 Pakistan floods, said a news release.
The grant contracts were signed between Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro and representatives of the five NGOs here at the Embassy of Japan .
The five NGOs that will implement the projects are (1) Association for Behavior & Knowledge Transformation (ABKT), (2) Fortified Services for Reforms & Transformation (FSRT), (3) Actions For Human Advancement (AHAT), (4) Lok Sudhar Association and (5) Safe Hands Foundation.
ABKT will receive a USD 63,518 grant (equivalent to around Rs 17.7million) to reconstruct three flood-damaged suspension bridges in District Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This project will enhance the security of school children and local community members when natural disasters such as flood occur.
It will also provide a safe passage to the school children as well as the local people to reach their school safely in this area.
FSRT will receive a USD 60,506 grant (equivalent to around Rs. 16.8 million) to reconstruct flood-affected school building for girls’ Primary course in Malakand Division, District Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This project will provide school children with a safe place for learning, resulting in improving overall literacy rate of Swat, a city with one of the lowest literacy rates in Pakistan.
AHAT will receive a USD 57,684 grant (equivalent to around Rs 16million) to reconstruct a flood-affected primary and middle school in Tehsil Jampur, District Rajanpur, Punjab.
This project will enhance learning environment for the children in one of the most flood-affected areas during the 2022 floods in Pakistan.
Lok Sudhar Association will receive a USD 51,407 grant (equivalent to around Rs.14.3 million) to establish an ophthalmology operation theater to expand eye care facility in Havelian, District Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This facility will provide eye-related treatment to the patients in accessible and affordable way.
In particular, the people will have the opportunity to access to cataract surgery for the first time in this locality.
This project will lead to the improvement of the health sector in the area.
Safe Hands Foundation will receive a USD 67,685 grant (equivalent to around PRs. 19million) to construct the primary-school building to promote child education in village Khaisata Gul Kalay, District Khyber in KP.
The project will provide, in one of the most deserving and vulnerable areas, the school building equipped with a solar system that can accommodate about 200 primary school children including those currently studying in an open-air classroom.
At the signing ceremony, WADA Mitsuhiro expressed his expectation that these development projects in cooperation with local communities would have a positive impact on uplifting the living standards of Pakistani people at the grassroots level.
The Government of Japan will provide further flexible and timely support to local NGOs through grant assistance to improve the social wellbeing of the people of Pakistan at the grassroots level.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 21 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Healthcare Commission shuts down 634 illegal treatment centers
Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local markets
Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release
PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record
World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3
Ramadan relief package; check details here!
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hurriyat reaffirms call for complete strike on Modi’s visit to IIOJK9 minutes ago
-
Extension of ban in KP on use, sale of e-cigarettes near educational institutions19 minutes ago
-
Ramazan ration bags distribution starts19 minutes ago
-
LWMC holds awareness walk19 minutes ago
-
Rs75,000 fine imposed on profiteers19 minutes ago
-
MPA Sobia submits privilege motion in KP Assembly against hooliganism29 minutes ago
-
40 lost lives, 62 injured in rain related incidents: PDMA39 minutes ago
-
Patients advised to avoid fried foods in Ramazan39 minutes ago
-
EU launches call for proposals worth 3 million EUR to promote HR in Pakistan39 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects exam centers39 minutes ago
-
PPPP is voice of poor segment : Shazia Marri49 minutes ago
-
CJCSC underscores emergence of new, complex healthcare challenges demanding collective response at S ..59 minutes ago