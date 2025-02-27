Japan provides grant to support education development in Islamabad’s Tarnol area

The Government of Japan, under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program, has approved a grant of USD 44,025 (approximately Rs12.2 million) to support a local non-governmental organization (NGO) in improving educational infrastructure in Tarnol, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Government of Japan, under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program, has approved a grant of USD 44,025 (approximately Rs12.2 million) to support a local non-governmental organization (NGO) in improving educational infrastructure in Tarnol, Islamabad.

A grant contract was signed on Thursday between Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, and a representative of the Community Services Program (CSP) at the Embassy of Japan. CSP, which has been actively working in the fields of education, health, and infrastructure for the past 15 years, will use the funds to construct a school building and install furniture in village Ramzania, Tarnol.

The project will expand the school’s capacity, providing a better learning environment for children from pre-school to 5th grade, accommodating both boys and girls.

The new school building is expected to be completed by February 2026.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi highlighted Japan’s commitment to education as a driver of national prosperity, citing Japan’s own experience of economic growth through investment in education.

He expressed hope that the project would contribute to improving the living standards of Pakistani children, who represent the country's future.

The Government of Japan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting grassroots initiatives in Pakistan through flexible and timely grant assistance, emphasizing its role in strengthening human security and community development across the country.